By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank Plc, and a stalwart, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatudeen on Sunday re-validated his membership card as a registered member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Khaddamari ward, Jere local government area in Borno state.

The re-validation exercise took place at Forshams Events Centre in Maiduguri which was officiated by the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Zanna Gadama, other executive members of the PDP, with stakeholders and thousands of party supporters in attendance.

The occasion was attended by the 2019 gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Mohammed Imam, immediate past state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mahdi Baderi and prominent members.

Although Hayatudeen did not show interest to contest for any political position, many believed he is one of the staunch supporters for one of the presidential aspirants come 2023 general elections.

After being issued with his membership card, Hayatudeen who has also declared the leader of the part in the state told the gathering that, he was impressed with the large turnout of party faithful for their solidarity, and pledged to support the party win all elective positions from wards to national level.

He said that, the reason for him rejoining the PDP, is because the party is one of the two major political parties in Nigeria which has a national outlook, adding that, the period PDP was on the saddle, had accumulated substantial experience in governance and good leadership towards bettering the lives of the citizenry.

He reiterated that his most profound reasons for standing with the PDP have to do with his abiding faith and implicit trust in Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the newly minted National Chairman of the Party.

To this end, he noted, there still remains a long hard road to

travel and therefore complacency can not be an option as Nigerians are watching keenly and closely.

He lamented that Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari led -All Progressives Congress, APC ‘is a mess, and enough is enough.

“Despite the abundant blessings bestowed on this beautiful country, it is unfortunate that a great number of our fellow citizens, getting clothed and having a roof over their heads is a utopian dream.

“And collectively, for all of us as citizens, we can no longer feel safe or secure in our homes, streets or highways as the present administration has failed to address the lingering crisis of Boko Haram, Banditry and other criminalities consuming our innocent people on daily basis.

“It is common knowledge that having unfettered access to basic social amenities such as portable water, good sanitary conditions, stable and reliable electricity, good motorable roads, decent and affordable public transportation systems, quality education and healthcare, social safety nets to protect the weak and the downtrodden -all of which have been taken for granted for centuries in other climes, have so far eluded the Nigerian people.” Hayatudeen stated.

As an economist and a fiscal conservative, Hayatudeen said his heart bleeds when he see the signposts of what would have otherwise been a dynamic, innovative and globally competitive country being eviscerated by chronically ineﬃcient allocation of resources and mismanagement under the present administration.

“For all of the above reasons and much more, I give my solemn pledge that I will donate the full measure of my energy and devotion as a member to advance the interests of the Party, my beloved community and the country that I love so dearly”. Said the presidential hopeful.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Zanna Gadama expressed happiness with the level of unity and support from stakeholders and the entire members of the party.

He described the coming back and revalidation of membership by Hayatudeen is ‘a saving grace and victory to the PDP not only in Borno state but the country as a whole.

Gadama while assuring commitment and dedication to lead the party to unity and victory, urged all members to protect their votes come 2023 general elections, so as to ensure all votes are counted.

Also in his remarks, the 2019 PDP gubernatorial candidate and leader of the party in the state, Alhaji Imam, said, with the coming back of Hayatudeen back to the party, he (Imam) who has been the leader of the party in the state has relinquished his leadership to Hayatudeen.

He urged all to exercise patience with the untold economic hardship posed to Nigerians by the APC -led government, as very soon, come 2023, the ruling party will be kicked out of business.

The event brought to an end the two factions and lingering political tussle between Former State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mahdi Baderi and the current Chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gadama, in which, both declared to work together in unity for the success of the PDP.