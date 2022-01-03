…promises to pay for his party’s governorship form

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Youths of Ezza Ezekuna, Monday endorsed the member representing Ezza South State Constituency in Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Chief Christian Usulor for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Ezza Ezekunna clan is one of the most dominant clans in the Abakaliki bloc of the state.

The Youths under the auspices of Ezza Youth Alliance, the umbrella body of Ezza youths announced the endorsement in a communique issued at the end of their extraordinary meeting which was held at the Onueke, Ezza South local government area.

The Communique was signed by Comrade Ikechukwu Dorstan Aliugbala.. and Mr Obaji Sampson, Chairman and Secretary of the youth group respectively.

The Youths noted that the Lawmaker has the capacity and ability to become the fourth Civilian governor of the state in 2023.

“That we, having reviewed the prevailing political situation in the estate today, make bold to state that Hon Christian Usulor, possess all the qualities needed to lead the state as the fourth civilian governor of the state”.

Continuing they said: “That Hon Usulor comes from a tested, trusted and highly revered Usulor political dynasty having learnt the art of politics from his Father and late patriarch of the Usulor political dynasty, late Senator Usulor.

“The world today is moving towards a youth-led government as can be seen in many countries of the world like Canada.

“We feel it is right that youth with capacity, knowledge and know-how of the workings of government with a proven track record of performance like Hon Usulor should be allowed to lead the state.

“That Hon Usulor, himself a youth who knows the problem and challenges of the youths and is in tune with modern youth trends will relate very well with the youths and galvanize them into an effective change army as governor and by so doing help in ending youth restiveness in the state.

“That for these and other reasons not stated here we, therefore, endorse Hon Christian Usulor for Ebonyi governorship election 2023”, they said

The youths called on other clans in the Abakaliki bloc and the good people of Ebonyi state to support the Lawmaker to succeed Governor David Umahi.

According to them, Mr Usulor, a three-time Member of the House of Assembly, has a proven track record of performance and ability to change the fortunes of the state.

The youths, who vouched for Mr Usulor’s ability to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state noted that the Lawmaker as a thoroughbred politician understands the importance of accountability to his people and consensus building in governance.

The youths also called on his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the good people of the state to give him the necessary support to emerge as Governor.

They called on the lawmaker to formally declare his gubernatorial ambition promising to give him all the necessary financial and moral supports he will require from them.

“That to buttress our seriousness and our resolve to support him, we promise to pay for his party’s governorship form and are ready to make further financial support as may be required from us at any time even though we are sure he is capable of footing the bills himself”, they said.