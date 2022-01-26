By Etop Ekanem

National Co-ordinator of Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, Emmanuel Enoidem, has appealed to all and sundry in Akwa Ibom State to approach the remaining months of this year before 2023 governorship election in particular, in the state with oneness of love, peace, unity and prayer for the will of God to be done.

Enoidem made the appeal in his address during the inauguration of Lagos Chapter of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last Sunday.

He said the formation of the movement was divinely directed and inauguration of its various chapters timely, as it’s geared towards a conscious effort of sustaining peace, unity, progress and stability in the State.

While commending the progenitor of the peace movement, Governor Udom Emmanuel, for his contributions to the peace, stability and development of Akwa Ibom, Enoidem charged members of the movement to “remain focussed, be good ambassadors and advocates of peace and keep the interest of it first and foremost within your hearts.”

On the issue of succession plan, the MPM chairman assured the people of the state that the governor will not make any mistake on who will succeed him, as he was very careful on the choice of his successor and will speak appropriately.

In his inaugural speech, Lagos chapter Co-ordinator, Otuekong Ubong Jackson, pledged to remain loyal and faithful to the course.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, chairman, Lagos chapter Advisory Committee of the movement, Elder Samuel Bassey, while thanking and commending Governor Emmanuel for God’s wisdom on him, assured that the Lagos chapter, which was the first to be inaugurated outside the state, will work assiduously for more success of the movement.

The Lagos chapter of MPM has ESV Otuekong Ubong Jackson as Co-ordinator, Mr. Ime Umoh, Deputy, Mr. Kingsley Mbre, General secretary, Elder Samuel Bassey, chairman, Advisory Committee, among others.