Nation Builders Youth Network (NBYN), a socio-political youth network birthed under the Nation Builders Achievers Award (NBAA), has vowed to contribute its quota to instilling excellence in the culture of Nigeria, by recognizing and supporting exceptional individuals with capacity, capability, and credibility (3C’s) to lead the country.

In a statement in Abuja, the group said it reached this goal after three years of consultation and grassroots mobilization.



One of the directors of the Movement, Amb. Raymond Jefferson said the Nation Builders Youth Network started grassroots mobilization in May 2019 and as of January 2022, the movement has almost 4.7 million dedicated members across the 36 states of the federation including FCT.



He also added that some of these patriotic, visionary Nigerian Youths after the 2019 elections decided to seek sustainable ways towards good governance by propagating and searching for credible individuals to give massive support towards winning political seats that can fix Nigeria in 2023.



Also speaking, Secretary-General of the Movement, Dr. Onyechi J.B, said that the movement was birthed due to the fact that some of the country’s present and past leaders seem to have failed to provide quality leadership capable of addressing numerous challenges confronting the country.



He further asserted that leadership and good governance are crucial to realizing any giant stride taken in pursuit of development anywhere in the world and that Nigeria is not an exception.



Speaking in the same vein, Director for projects, Barrister Ajah Godswill further stressed that the NBYN has six major goals and objectives namely; to present and support capable and credible individuals for leadership and to campaign for nation-builders with Capacity, Capability, and Credibility (3C’s).

Others, he said, are to stimulate the political consciousness of Nigerian youths to actively involve themselves in the electoral process; to encourage fairness, justice, and honesty in Leadership; to sensitize against all forms of electoral malpractice in Nigeria: and to galvanize and mobilize Nigerian youths towards voting for the right candidates during elections.



On his part, the southeast Zonal Director; Barrister Victor Iwuchukwu, said the movement has created a strong silent grassroots structure for the 2023 general elections and will work tirelessly to ensure that only those with the right leadership qualities wins the 2023 general elections from federal to state level.