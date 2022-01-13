By Victoria Ojeme

The First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, is set to host the first-ever National Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja.

In a statement by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, APC National Women’s Conference, 2022, said the Conference has “One Voice Uniting for Progress” as its theme.

According to the statement, the conference will discuss on several topics including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for women in governance will be discussed.

The conference is being spearheaded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) through Hon. Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, member of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – Women Representative

The First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, will deliver the keynote address. The Vice President of Liberia, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor will share her experience as a top government functionary with participants at the Conference, which will be attended by more than 1,000 women drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Conference, which is scheduled to hold on the 18th and19th of January 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, will brainstorm on ways to strengthen women political rights, address barriers to women participation in the political process under democratic systems and evolve strategies for getting them fully involved.

More than 200 leaders from the three tiers of government in the country and some prominent business women and captains of industry have confirmed participation in the Conference.

They will make presentations focused on inspiring and propelling women to greater successful forays into politics, governance and leadership roles in business.