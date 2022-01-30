.

By Ochuko Akuopha

CHIEFTAIN of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, Friday, jettisoned his ambition to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state, saying a political cabal has rendered the tickets of the “original Delta APC” as a worthless piece of paper that cannot win any election in the State.

Announcing his withdrawal of expression of interest in the gubernatorial race, Egbo in a statement, said it would amount to a futile exercise to vie for the governorship or any elective position under the APC in the State.

The statement read: “With the 2023 general elections in mind, I have had cause to embark on a prayer retreat in 2019 when I turned 50 years of age. My prayer request to the almighty God was to be Governor or the opportunity to play a key role in who will emerge as Governor of Delta State come 2023.

“I was then looking forward to a robust campaign for the Governorship ticket of my Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), a veritable platform which i toiled day and night in concert with other Progressives to make a platform of choice for Deltans seeking a paradigm shift in the governance of the State.

“We launched the campaign through my political platform Hivoltage Movement, hashtag through the grassroots campaign, provision of free school uniforms. free fuel and financial assistance to our petty traders and other forms of support to bring our people socio-economic succour.

“Our campaign and programmes endeared our party to the teeming populace who signed up for the ideals we upheld. All of this goodwill has been frittered away by the monstrous takeover of all party structures and machinery by an anti-democratic fellow.

“The APC in Delta State is now a one-man affair that brooks no alternative opinion. The party we all worked to build in Delta State has become a new APC, Alibaba Political Cabal which has now rendered the tickets of the original Delta APC as a worthless piece of paper that cannot win any election in Delta State.

“It is, therefore, my conclusion that it will amount to futile exercise to vie for the governorship or any elective position under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

“I am therefore withdrawing my expression of interest to vie for the governorship or any elective position under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“I will henceforth deploy my resources and my Hivoltage political platform in working towards the emergence of a visionary Pan-Delta governorship candidate who will move Delta State to higher levels of development.

Vanguard News Nigeria