By Peter Okutu

Youths in Ebonyi state under the auspices of Ebonyi People’s Movement For Anyim (EPM) Friday declared their support for the presidential ambition of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

According to the group’s National President, Mr. Obiya Sabastine, their resolve to support Chief Anyim was based on his track record of excellence, integrity and accountability in public service.

Obiya emphasized the need for all leaders of Igbo extraction to rally round support Chief Anyim who has garnerd alot of leadership experiences to qualify him emerge as the next President of the country in 2023.

Obiya stated that Ebonyi youths from all walks of life were ready to work towards the actualization of Chief Anyim’s presidential bid for the overall interest of all Nigerians.

He disclosed this when he led his members to pay Christmas homage to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) at his Ishiagu country home in Ivo Local Government Area of the State.

He said “Today, the leadership and executive members of Ebonyi People’s Movement, a major support group of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi state are here in their numbers in solidarity and total support for the presidential ambition of a foremost Nigerian patriotic leader, our father, political giant, game changer and the people’s advocate, Chief Senator Anyim Pius Anyim GCON; and I am delighted and honoured to be part of this movement.

“However, we give all glory to the Almighty God who is the beginning and the end of every human plan, for His generosity in giving us a leader like no other in the person of Senator Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, who has contributed immensely to the political development of the Nigerian state and now rightly positioned to champion the course of future prosperity and democratic stability of the country.

“As a responsible organization, we felt that it is only appropriate to celebrate our own and further show to the world that we have the best presidential material that Nigeria ever needs in the person of Senator Chief Anyim Pius Anyim.

”Again, as a pro-democracy group, Ebonyi People’s Movement for Anyim Presidency is fundamentally attracted by the eminent qualities, enviable credentials and eloquent antecedents of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim that we resolved to adopt his presidential ambition as our project.

“We hereby declare that he becomes from today, the only presidential aspirant we shall work for and work with in the forthcoming general election; as a legal icon, legislator extraordinary, a democrat of note, intellectual colossus, former president of Nigeria’s Senate who succeeded where philosophers are faulted.

“Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation who supervised the entire administrative cadre of the Nigeria federation for a full tenure and a national leader of our great party, the PDP, Senator Anyim has the best leadership experience to bring to bear hence, our decision”.