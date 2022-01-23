The Ughelli North constituency II House of Assembly hopeful, Oke Umurhohwo, on Saturday lauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on his stand to ensure that the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party PDP, primary is free and fair.

Umurhohwo, who gave this commendation to Okowa during the mega rally in Asaba on Saturday, said the promise given by Okowa that the party primaries will be transparent go a long way to show the governor’s commitment to internal democracy.

Umurhohwo who said Okowa has stated clearly during the mega rally that he was a product of free and fair elections, pointed out that creating a level playing ground for all aspirants for the party’s primaries is an indication that the PDP is a party to reckon with.

While calling on Deltans to rally round and support Okowa to finish strong, Umurhohwo appealed to party faithful in Ughelli North constituency II to see his ambition as a man who has come to change the narratives.

Assuring the constituents of his readiness to serve and give them quality representation, if elected as member of Delta State House of Assembly, Umurhohwo said he has all the qualities it takes to represent them and bring to the constituency what is due of them.

Speaking further, he said: “My ambition is to ensure that my constituents are well represented and without mincing words, l have confidence that l will not disappoint them if they give me their mandate to represent them at the state house of assembly.”