By Ogalah Ibrahim – Katsina

Associates of late General Shehu Musa Yar’adua, led by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman Emeritus DAAR Communications PLC, were in Katsina on Sunday to consult on how to move the country forward with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar becoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2023.

Dokpesi and his team met with critical stakeholders holders of the party at the state Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Dokpesi while wishing General Shehu Yar’adua was alive said that the current leadership is not the type the late General yearned for.

In his words:

“I wish my mentor, my business partner, my revered leader General Shehu Musa Yar’adua was still alive.

This is not the Nigeria he fought for. This is not the Nigeria he wanted to build.

This was not the Nigeria he requested until he was forcefully killed by bad elements in our society.”

According to Dokpesi, Atiku Abubakar is a close ally of the late General Yar’adua and has the right credentials to bring Nigeria out of its present predicament.

“We are therefore asking General Shehu Yar’adua’s colleague, his younger brother, whom he brought into politics, who understands what the General wanted to come and rescue the country.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar is competent and capable of making sure that General Shehu Yar’adua’s dream is achieved,” Dokpesi said.

In his remark, the PDP Chairman, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri said, “I am calling on all members who left our party for whatever reason to please come back and Join the winning team come 2023.

Majigiri further said “We can only win when we are united and committed.

By God’s grace, we shall be more united, more committed to the course and we going to emerge victorious.”

Vanguard News Nigeria