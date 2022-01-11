Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

EDO State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has warned political detractors spreading lies and falsehood in the state with the intention of causing crisis and havoc ahead of the 2023 elections, to steer clear of the state.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Benin City yesterday, urged citizens to be wary of the antics of some selfish politicians hell-bent on stirring chaos in the state to achieve their personal interests as the country approaches another election season.

Obaseki said that the detractors were envious of the successes and progress made by his administration and were working hard to ensure that the government fails.

Noting that his government remains committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, the governor called for the support and prayers of all citizens towards the realization of the government’s Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda.

According to him, “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) should pray for our administration as some people are envious of the successes and progress made so far, and are working hard to ensure we fail. They propagate lies, saying the State is not peaceful, Christmas was not peaceful and no unity in Edo State.

“They have planned to continue to create more havoc because it is an election year, but we are not afraid because God is with us as we continue to build and develop Edo State.”

Reassuring that his administration will continue to pursue programmes and projects aimed at ensuring economic prosperity for the state and improving the livelihoods of the people, Obaseki continued: “We are rehabilitating and constructing roads and street lights, building infrastructure and developing the economy of Edo State. We are ready to do more for the people of Edo State as my emphasis this year is on the people.

“We want to partner with you, the PFN, because you are closer to the people and interact with them daily. We want to collaborate with you to be able to deliver the dividends of democracy to Edo people.”

“We will also partner with you to bring healthcare closer to the people through Edo-HIP, ensuring affordable healthcare to Edo people,” he reassured.

