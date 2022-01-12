2023 declaration: Umahi demonstrating his democratic right, says Ikpeazu

By Steve Oko

Gov Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said that his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi’s declaration of interest in the 2023 presidential race was a demonstration of his democratic right.

Okezie who was responding to Gov. Umahi’s declaration said every Nigerian who possesses the requisite qualifications, had right to aspire for any political office of ones choice.

READ ALSO: 2023: It’s politically immoral for Abaribe to think of succeeding Ikpeazu ― PDP chieftain

Gov. Ikpeazu who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, wished Umahi well in his new political ambition.

His words: “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu believes that every Nigerian who is qualified has a right to run for any office in the country, including the Presidency. Governor Umahi has exercised his democratic right.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.