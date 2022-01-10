By Omeiza Ajayi

The National Coalition of Youth and Students NACOYS, a coalition of 57 groups, has endorsed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election, saying he is the best qualified for the top job.

In a communique read following their meeting with officials of The Progressive Project TPP, the sole coordinating body for scores of existing and upcoming pro-Osinbajo groups across Nigeria, representatives of the 57 youth organizations that constitute NACOYS also emphasized a firm resolve to mobilize at least five million youth across Nigeria to support Osinbajo if he finally decides to run for the presidency in 2023.

National Coordinator of the coalition, Barrister Festus Ofume, who read the communique said; “For the future of Nigeria, we firmly believe that the man Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON is the best qualified for the office of the President, especially with his intellectual accomplishment, empathy for the younger generation, understanding of the economy and the fact that he has the experience of being an acting President and Vice President with uncompromised passion to consolidate on the achievements of the last seven years.

“Being the most viable candidate for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we shall, in the best of today’s youth and coming generations, strive towards the election of Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023,” said NACOYS coordinator, Barrister Festus Ofume while reading the 57 youth organizations’ three-page communique at the TPP office in Wuse, Abuja on Monday afternoon.



“At our enlarged meeting held at Abuja on the 10″ day of January, 2022, we unanimously endorse Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON as our candidate for the top job of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the 2023 general elections; we came to this conclusion after due consultation nationwide and after a thorough assessment of all he has done over the past seven years.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not only the best qualified among all the names being mentioned as potential aspirants; he is also the most qualifies in terms of practical potentials towards redressing issues of deep concern such as the rule of law and unemployment; he has consistently demonstrated deep passion for impactful economic policies and we all know a bit about his roles in the Economic Recovery and Growth Project (ERGP) and other policies targeting macro-economic stability and restoration of economic growth,” Ofume stated.



The NACOYS communique also emphasized the necessity for power shift from North to South and the need to pick an experienced and competent person from the north as a running mate towards ensuring further consolidation of Nigeria’s unity as realization of collective aspirations for progress, peace and development.



“We, members of NACOYS and other stakeholders have resolved that Yemi Osinbajo who is a Southerner should succeed President Buhari as the tide is set for the presidency to rotate to the south; in this regard, we know that Mr. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON will select his running mate from the North to balance the political equation and ensure effective representation of the North bur for the national interest and the interest of future generations.

“After scrutinizing the current challenges of the country and the pertinent efforts and roles played by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON towards containing these challenges, we are firmly confident about his capacity to address all the challenges the country is currently facing, if given the chance to serve in the capacity of Commander in Chief and the Chief Executive Officer of the country.

“After due consideration and a nationwide sampling of opinions among the youths and students across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, we came to the firm conclusion that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON is a well-liked and highly acceptable figure to people across the country; we are in no doubt that he is best qualified to foster national unity and quench the incessant aggressive quest for self-determination and demarcation of Nigeria,” the coalition stated.

The youth coalition’s communique which also emphasized confidence in VP Osinbajo’s capacity to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty and create vast opportunities for millions of youth in technology-related fields was signed by representatives of 57 organizations drawn from the North Central, North West, South West, North East, South East and South South geo-political zones.

