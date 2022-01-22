By Tunde Oso

Irked by what he described as the silence and tacitly prompting a subtle orchestrated campaign for his 2023 presidential ambition, the National Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has called on the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to openly declare his ambition for presidency like others have done, saying enough of grandstanding and deceit.

The call was contained in a release made available Friday, January 22, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria after a well-attended stakeholders meeting of the leaders of the Coalition.

Akpodoro noted that the Vice President is confusing the people to believe that he is not interested in the presidency, keeping mum as his aides junket all over the place consulting for him, maintaining that there’s nothing wrong in aspiration even though it runs against the ambition of his political mentor and godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Urhobo-born ex-agitator noted that, ambition is as old as man, stressing that, the Vice president shouldn’t be ashamed to announce his presidential ambition to the world or at best renounce it to clear the air on his candidacy wondering why Professor Osinbajo, who is supposedly a Pastor has chosen to keep Nigerians in avoidable suspense, noting that no amount of subterfuge will make Nigerians believe that Osinbajo is not working against the interest of mentor.

“In as much the Coalition has not endorsed any aspirant as its candidate,” Akpodoro said that it is in the best interest of the All Progressives Congress, APC in particular, and Nigerians at large, that Osinbajo, who he described as an integral member of the Asiwaju Tinubu political family should rather than engaging in alleged subterranean moves, make open his intention to run against the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju, who the entire world knows is behind Professor Osinbajo’s ascendancy to power.

Akpdoro, who doubles as the President of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC added that if contesting against his political godfather is wrong and against his conscience, the VP should make it open to the world, but, if he chooses to explore his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he should also be man enough to throw his hat in the ring rather than attacking the man who thrust him up to the office of VP through those he described as mendacious principled aides of his.

He stated that the world was awake when the today’s National Leader of the APC, as a governor appointed Prof. Osinbajo from amongst millions into his cabinet and made him prominent among his peers then, and from there catapulted him to the office of the vice president of Nigeria in what he described as grace and favour of God using Tinubu as a vessel.

He challenged Osinbajo to name few persons he has so empowered and made prominent in his political sojourn, noting that as a Pastor, he must live up to heavenly expectations by showing absolute gratitude to the man who made him in politics without who he said, the VP would have been “languishing in one of the universities in the country.”

According to him, Osinbajo is going through a moral test in the present circumstance as he pointedly called on him not to sabotage his world-renowned mentor and godfather, saying he should in his best interest ignore those urging him on to challenge a man he can never defeat under any circumstances appealing to him ” not to “play Akintola in 2023 presidential contest, whose history is replete with perfidy and betrayal of his mentor.”

Akpodoro urged the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who is the spiritual leader of the VP to advise him rightly not to stand in the way of the man who brought him into political limelight and also to eschew any demonstration of betrayal, warning him against biting the fingers that fed adding the world expects Osinbajo to lead campaign for Tinubu’s presidency.

