President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been accused of taking glory for projects that were initiated and some completed by the previous administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A presidential aspirant of the PDP, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa stated this in Benin City, Edo state when he led his The New Nigeria Group and other supporters to the state secretariat of the PDP to announce his intention to contest for the presidential ticket of the party.

READ ALSOChairmanship: How my emergence’ll end internal crises in APC – Sen Musa

He said he has been a member of the party since 1999 but has always worked from the background and has now decided to take the driver’s seat of the country and take her to its right place.

He said: “Every party is trying to reinvent itself because Nigerians are tired of the old story. In case we are hard in hearing Nigerians don’t like PDP, Nigerians don’t like APC. They wish there was another party, but there is no other party; they will prefer PDP to APC because they can point to what PDP did when it was in power. We had double digit growth, Nigeria became the biggest economy in Africa, we began to build schools, we even built schools for nomadic herdsmen.

“When we did subsidy review, part of the money was used to build roads and other infrastructure. The Abuja – Kaduna standard gauge rail line, I was the convener for the railway, I finished the work, we wanted the president to inaugurate it in March, he said no, he will do it after the elections and after the elections, somebody else came and took the credit.

“PDP did a lot, all the railway projects you are talking about were started by the PDP, the 2nd Niger Bridge is PDP because of our own not hurrying to take credit some people are taking credit so Nigerians who can see know that when PDP was in power we never had level of insecurity.”

Responding, the State chairman of the party, Hon Tony Aziegbemi who led other members of the State Working Committee of the party to receive Ohuabunwa said he possesses the intellectual capacity to redirect Nigeria which he said the APC led federal government has collapsed.