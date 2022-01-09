By Peter Duru – Makurdi

With the next general elections fast approaching, and aware of the enormity of the task of repositioning before the 2023 polls, the dominant political parties in the respective states are no doubt making concerted efforts to put their houses in order ahead of time.

Being a transitional election in majority of the states, political parties are expectedly strategizing and repositioning ahead of the lifting of restriction on political activities.

It is a known fact that political parties prioritize the resolution of all internal squabbles at the federal and states levels to set the stage for a united front to confront and drub the common political enemies at the polls.

Of paramount importance to the parties is the cohesion in the states, local governments and ward chapters from where the parties derive their strength owing to the fact that if the state chapter get it right the party is unwittingly and seamlessly placed in a better stead to assume leadership at the national level.

This accounts for why any politician who is worth his onion, no matter how highly placed makes it a point of duty to be well rooted in his locality and fully involved in the political activities of his or her state of origin and to a large extent also want to enjoy prominence and have a voice in what transpires in his state.

That perhaps explains why it is paramount for political parties to allow members level playing field in order to enthrone internal democracy and political harmony and by so doing ensure members eschew acrimony and ill will.

Where this is lacking, members would be at daggers drawn and working at cross purposes thereby limiting the chances of the party at any given election since the party would obviously be swimming against the tide.

And when members fail to find a common ground on vital political issues, the house obviously becomes divided against itself and it would take something out of the ordinary to get members united for a common purpose.

And where members cannot agree to bury the hatchet you create a leeway for the rival political party to take unassailable lead and dominance in all spheres of political activities in that state or locality.

That is the scenario playing out in Benue state at the moment between the two dominant political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Pundits believe that since late July of 2018 when Governor Samuel Ortom yielded the call of Benue people by taking a bold decision to defect from the APC to the PDP, in protest over the perceived indifference of the Federal Government to alleged herdsmen killings in the state, the APC has continued to wobble and fumble.

The party has seen its ranks depleted.

Besides members have also been embroiled in bitter squabbles over sharing of political offices and positions including who takes control of the party’s structures at various levels.

There is no gainsaying that since the exit of Ortom from the APC, the party has lost its clout and vigour while members have been enmeshed in bitter supremacy fights.

Tent

As these went on, many prominent members of the party and thousands of their supporters were left with other option but to pitch tent with the PDP.

Unfortunately, while the 2023 general elections loom, the APC in Benue has failed to put its house in order and PDP is relentlessly cashing-in on the development to harvest prominent members of the party who are leaving in droves.

The situation in the party has been made worse by the bitter fight that broke out over the choice of the state Chairmen of the party which has pitched selected party leaders in the Benue South District where the position was zoned to, against the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

The likes of former Senate President Ameh Ebute, former Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbe and a host of others from the senatorial district felt slighted when they realized that their input on who emerges State Chairman of the APC from their senatorial district was inconsequential.

The development has led to two APC stalwarts, Comrade Austin Agada and Mr. Omale Omale, laying claim to the position thereby throwing the party into deeper crisis.

While Agada is backed by the Akume and his group, Omale enjoys the support of the elders of the party from Benue South including Ebute and a group of prominent personalities who publicly berated Akume for his alleged meddlesomeness in the process of selecting the State Chairman.

They even threatened to discontinue support for Akume’s bid for the National Chairmanship position of the party if he would not allow them to have a say in the selection process.

For observers of the unfolding drama, the bitter disagreements in the Benue APC has made the situation in the party similar to a tinderbox ready to ignite.

Disarray

According to the Coordinator of the Benue People’s Alliance for All, BPAL, Mr. Bernard Taghter, “the crisis rocking the APC in Benue has hit its foundation and thrown the party in disarray”.

Not a few are grumbling and many stalwarts in the state have already headed for the exit door.

“Among them are very influential members of the party including federal and state lawmakers as well as mobilizers and financiers of the party in various wards and LGAs”, Taghter said. “They have all dumped the APC and taken cover under the umbrella of the PDP.

“That tells you the depth of the crisis rocking the party and none of the personalities involved is ready to shift grounds which sometimes create the impression that some acclaimed leaders of the party may have resolved to play the role of undertakers of the party in the state.

“While this infighting festers, Governor Samuel Ortom is leading the PDP to consolidate on the firm grip they have on the state’s political space; and I must state without any iota of contradiction that Benue can best be described as a one party (PDP) state.”

Also speaking, Convener of the Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka, said the impressive performance of the Ortom government in the last six years coupled with the deep rooted squabbles in the state chapter of the party as well as the awful performance of the APC led Federal Government left Benue people no other option but to turn their backs on the party.

“Leaders of the APC in the state are fully aware that after the exit of Governor Ortom in 2018 the party has not been able to find its bearing and the people of the state have continued to resent the party over the unending herdsmen killings and bad policies of the APC led federal government which have plunged the country into unimaginable socio-economic and security crisis”, Bukka said.

“Give it to him, Governor Ortom has done very well for Benue people despite obviously challenges and deliberate efforts by forces outside the state to frustrate his administration because of his forthrightness and uncommon courage to speak truth to power.

“The truth is that Governor Ortom was brought to power by God at this time in the history of Benue state for a purpose and every discerning mind knows that he has not failed in the mission for which God brought him. He has delivered good governance and stood in defense of his people.

“This has in no small measure contributed to the mass defections from the APC and others into the PDP; and I can assure you that the trend will continue to 2023. There will be more high profile detections as a result of the ongoing supremacy fight among the so called leaders of the party; and from all indications none of these leaders is willing to shift grounds or embrace genuine reconciliation.”