Atiku Abubakar

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – TWO chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party; a former governorship aspirant of the party in the state, Kenneth Imansuagbon and Senator Ehgie Uzamere yesterday declared their support for the presidential ambition of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Imansuagbon in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City said Abubakar remained the best choice of the PDP to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress if the party is desirous of winning.

He cautioned PDP Governors and other party chieftains to call their supporters to order and refrained them from casting aspersions on Atiku.

He said “How on earth can someone argue that Atiku should not be given our party’s ticket on account of his age? Age is not a curse but a blessing.

“For example, it is on record that the founding father and former President of Singapore, late Lee Kuan Yew, became President at a very old age and he led his country into economic prosperity. Same with former President Ronald Reagan of the United States. So what are they talking about?

“Again, If we are talking about fairness, equity and Justice, power should remain in the North. He is the most qualified in the North and don’t forget that the North East has not produced the President. Even if you leave the presidency open, he is the most qualified and his presidency will usher in prosperity for the Country.

On his part, Uzamere in a chat with journalists said besides experience, Abubakar is the only person now who is prepared to be president.

He said “After Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory, Atiku is the next person in this country who is prepared to be president. When he was contesting under ACN, he told Nigerians that he was going to create a Ministry of the Niger Delta, Musa Yar’Adua won, he did not understand what the man was going to do in that ministry, he quickly created it.

When Atiku said he was going to privatise the NNPC, everybody was abusing him, but what is happening today? So, they did not even know what the man wanted to do. They have privatised the NNPC, they can’t go nowhere because the structure is not there.