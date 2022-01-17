A group, Arogbo Ijaw Youth Network (AIYN) has demanded a slot for AROGBO Ijaws to represent the Ilaje/Ese Odo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in 2023 elections.

AIYN affirmed that the slot of Ilaje/ Ese odo Federal constituency in the House of Representative has never been occupied by someone from the Arogbo Ijaw ethnic nationality in Ondo state

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday and signed by the group National Coordinator, Comrade Fiyebo G Eperetei; National Secretary, Comrade Samson O. Ajagbini; legal adviser, Barr. Pereboh Ofoyeju and Woman leader &The Alaere 1 of Arogbo Kingdom,Princess Titus.

They explained that the Arogbo Ijaws are grossly marginalized with regards to representation as far as the Ilaje/ Ese-odo Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the legislative arm of government is concerned.

The group pointed out that their neighbours see the seat as their cultural heritage, stressing that the man who currently occupies the seat and serving a second term is said to be nursing a third term ambition.

The statement reads in part, “We, the Arogbo Ijaw Youth Network (AIYN) hereby call on the political leaders, Communities and neighbouring constituents to support and allow a son of the Arogbo Ijaw extraction to represent the Ilaje/Ese-odo Federal constituency across all party line in the 2023 election.

“It is an open fact that the slot of Ilaje/ Ese odo Federal constituency in the House of Representative of the National Assembly has never been occupied by someone from the Arogbo Ijaw ethnic nationality in Ondo state since the rebirth of Democracy in Nigeria in 1999 till date.

“The Arogbo Ijaws are grossly marginalized with regards to representation as far as the Ilaje/ Ese-odo Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the legislative arm of government is concerned. The constituency comprises the Ijaw Arogbo, Ijaw Apoi and the Ilaje people since the creation of Ondo state in Nigeria

“Some politicians from the Arogbo extraction who came out with the genuine intention/ ambition to represent the Constituency have always been knocked out as our neighbours see the seat as their cultural heritage, even as the man who currently occupies the seat who is serving a second term is said to be nursing a third term ambition.

“We can no longer pretend and condone this protracted injustice and allow the yearnings and aspiration of our people to go down the drain.

“The candidates who had indicated their interest and contested to occupy the position in the lower chamber from the Arogbo Ijaw region were: The former speaker of the state house of Assembly, Rt. Hon.( Barr) R. A JOLOWO of blessed memory, Hon. KINGSLEY KUKU former S. A to president Goodluck Jonathan and Chairman presidential Amnesty Program, Niger Delta, Hon. Donald Ojogo, the current commissioner for information and orientation in the state and several other aspirants were vehemently denied the opportunity.

“We have vibrant, capable and progressive minded persons in Arogbo Kingdom whose credentials are never in doubt who are capable of giving us qualitative representation that would be about delivery of the dividend of democracy and huge developmental strides to the Ilaje/Ese-odo Federal Constituency devoid of ethnic and tribal sentiments. Support and give the people of Arogbo Ijaw this privilege exclusively to represent the Constituency in the forthcoming election.

“Nevertheless, this call for our neighbours’ sincere support has become necessary in the interest of justice, equity and fairness thereby giving us a sense of belonging in the Federal Constituency.

“We therefore, call on all political actors, especially from Ilaje and Apoi kingdoms to support our quest and aspirations to represent the Constituency come 2023.

“Meanwhile, the coordinator reinstated that they are going to meet with various youth body of Ilaje and Apoi, within a short period of time to seek their support,” the statement added.