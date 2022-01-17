By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, All Progressives Congress, APC, Youth Council and students have commenced collation of data as part of moves to create awareness and mobilize vibrant Nigerians through effective engagement to foster the dividend of democracy.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos State on the new initiatives Seyi Bamigbade, said the council has re-branded its official website to collate data of Nigerian youths and students for the 2023 elections, even as it infused programmes to cater to talented and skilful individuals.

Bamigbade, explained that the re-launching which took place at Shehu Musa Yar Adua Centre, Wuse, Abuja, embodies a data collection scheme that provides young lads with employment opportunities, creates chance for youths to register their permanent voters card (PVC) through INEC link embedded

According to him, the platform is designed to collate the data of youths and students in Nigeria, exposing them to a tuition-free educational scholarship scheme ahead of the 2023 general election.

“We have organised numerous youth empowerment summits and training with a startups package to start up a business.

“Our targets are youths and less privileged students in Nigeria, we are poised to empower them like never before both educational and business-wise.

“This re-branding will bring all youths nearer to their respective regional leaders, developmental strides and in-depth insight into our mission and objectives, which is to modify the attitude of the youth and realise a more resourceful and productive Nigeria,” Bamigbade added.