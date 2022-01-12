By Jimoh Babatunde

The Senior Advisor on communications to the president of African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwunmi Adesina, Victor Oladokun, has described as “untrue, mischievous and fraudulent” the claims that Adesina has endorsed Bola Tinubu for president.

Victor Oladokun, while refuting the endorsement, said “For the avoidance of doubt, no such statement or endorsement has been made by the President of AfDB.”

A photograph, which has been circulating on social media, contained a statement endorsing Tinubu and attributed it to Adesina. But Oladokun insisted Adesina did not issue the statement.

Part of the debunked statement credited to Adesina read: “If Senator Bola Tinubu could make Lagos the 5th richest economy in Africa and the safest State in Nigeria then be sure that he will as Nigeria President.”

But Oladokun refuted the endorsement, insisting that Adesina did not issue the statement.

Recall that the former Governor of Lagos State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Monday, announced his interest in contesting for the country’s number one seat in 2023.

