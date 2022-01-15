…says 83 million Nigerians living below the poverty line

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

WORRIED by the daunting challenges facing the country, the founder of Ciuci Consulting, one of Africa’s multinational operations management consulting firms for the transformation of private and public institutions, Mr Chukwuka Monye, Saturday, declared his intention to contest for the office of the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Making his intention known at a well-attended declaration ceremony at his hometown, Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, Monye said he is moved by the desire to positively transform the country.

He said he is uniquely positioned by age and experience to serve as a bridge-builder for the nation to realise the desired future, saying that his campaign is anchored on ‘our future is now.

The University of Oxford trained innovation strategist, socialite and youths advocate, decried the state of the nation and outlined a three-point agenda of security, institutional reforms and jobs for the rapid transformation of the country.

Monye who was born on July 21, 1979, and has been impacting lives through the building of businesses and mentoring of leaders, regretted the alarming poverty rate in Nigeria. He lamented that 83 million people were living below the poverty line in the country.

He decried Nigerians were at a high point of hopelessness and despair, adding that the nation’s foundational structures were “at a brink of collapse with institutions such as justice, education, health and the security infrastructure unable to effectively meet the needs of Nigerians.”

Monye said; “I am offering myself to serve Nigeria in the capacity that will unify and engage the citizens to embrace and execute a plan that focuses on resetting the foundation of the nation so that the transformation of the country into a true African leader can begin.

“We must re-organise our security systems and our institutions in order to create the environment that will lead to job creation and poverty alleviation.

“The present generation of Nigerians mostly the youths are yet witnesses to the Nigeria our parents told us about.

“I represent a generation that desires opportunities to express their innovative capacities. I represent a generation that desires justice, peace and equity.

“I represent a generation that excels and has attempted to create the best we can, despite the limited empowerment we have received.

“I represent a generation that believes that a global economy can be created out of things that we are passionate about such as music, arts and technology.”

