Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Ahead of next year’s general election, no fewer than 1,000 Christian and Muslim clerics will on Friday hold a joint-prayer session for Governor Yahaya Bello’s emergence as President.

The clerics, drawn from over 800 churches and mosques across the country, said their mission at the seat of power is to seal the divine prophesy that Yahaya Bello will be president come 2023.

In a press statement co-signed by the organisers, Bishop John Praise and Sheik Mohammed Hassan, on Thursday, the preachers said they decided to put aside religious sentiments for a common goal in the best interest of the nation.

At this crucial time in the nation’s existence, they said only Bello has shown the capacity to unite the nation and end the tide of insecurity.

The clerics said it was no surprise that Bello was revealed to them as President Buhari’s successor.

They noted that the Kogi State Governor was predestined to rule the nation as this was revealed to them after their initial 40 days of prayer and fast last year.

Quoting from Romans 13 verse 1, Bishop Praise added that “for there is no authority except God, and those which exist are established by God. Therefore whoever resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God, and they who have opposed will receive condemnation upon themselves”.

According to the Christain cleric, like Cyrus, ” God has taken Bello by the right hand, to subdue nations before him, and to loose the loins of kings; to open doors before him so that gates will not be shut”.

He said what is happening now is just a manifestation of the prophecies of years ago about Bello, hence his seamless emergence as Governor of Kogi State.

In that manner, with the prayers of the 1,000 clerics, Bishop Praise said the governor will ascend to Aso Villa effortlessly.

Adding his voice, Sheik Hassan said in the eyes of humans, Bello seems unqualified, young and inexperienced but Allah’s ways are always different.

He recalled that prophet Shammil said to his people, “Indeed, Allah has sent to you Saul (Talut) as a king. But they said, ‘How can he have kingship over us while we are more worthy of kingship than him and he has not been given any measure of wealth?’ He said, ‘Indeed, Allah has chosen him over you and has increased him abundantly in knowledge and stature. And Allah gives His sovereignty to whom He wills. And Allah is all-Encompassing [in favour] and Knowing”.

The clerics, therefore, urged Nigerians to show support for this “anointed” candidate with their prayers.

They added that in no distant future, Nigerians will understand this prophesy and appreciate God’s choice of Bello.

They, however, urged citizens to set aside religious and ethnic sentiments ahead of the next election and instead focus on God’s will for the nation.