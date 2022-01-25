By Gabriel Olawale

A Group of Nigerian Women have endorsed the female gubernatorial aspirants of Ekiti State, Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Princess Adekemi Adewunmi in the upcoming election.

The Group is made up of Society for Women Mentoring and Advancement (SWOMAAD), Nigeria Women Campaign Council (NWCC), Women For Women Community ( HE4SHE), People Democratic Party Peoples Mandate (PDPPM), Network of Disabled Women and a host of over one thousand Women groups across Nigeria do hereby state that :

In a statement issued by the Group on Tuesday, They urged all People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegates, most especially the Nigerian Women delegates to vote for the Female Aspirants.

It explained that the time is now for the Nigerian Women to sit at the table with the Nigerian Man.

They, therefore, demanded that the Ekiti Governorship Candidate must be a woman at the end of the PDP Primary on the 26th of January, 2022.

“With less than 24 – hours to the Governorship Primary Election in Ekiti State

The Statement was signed by the National President, Hon. Princess Nikky Onyeri; South West Zonal Coordinator, Hon. Princess Abiodun Oyefusi; South East Zonal Coordinator, Engr. Pat. Stan – Dioka; North Central Zonal Coordinator, Hon. Dr. Comfort Ogbaji – Bassey; and Diaspora Coordinator Hon. Ebere Gomwalk – Ijere.