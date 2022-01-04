By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has said that the year 2022 would be an important year, filled with awesome testimonies for Deltans and Nigerians in general.

Otuaro, who stated this in his new year message, used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the people for their support over the years while urging them to embrace the new year with the right mentality.

According to the deputy governor, “the beginning of the year is characterized by many feelings; midst the euphoria, there is also the temptation to observe the sun with the same attitudes as the previous year.

“Things don’t certainly work that way. We must embrace the new with the right mentality. We should strive never to be prisoners of our past. Neither are we product of its hurt. The past was just a lesson and not a life sentence. We must pioneer our future; making deliberate choices that will advance the course of our destiny.

“Undoubtedly, you made some gains last year, and we owe God thanks. For the territories we conquered and the miles we achieved, while we may consider that it is all by our efforts, we cannot also discount the place of God’s favour.

“Consequently, I wish to admonish all my friends and family at home and abroad to be hopeful of the amazing blessings God has packaged for every one of us. For me, the year 2022 is an important year, filled with awesome testimonies, and I am absolutely committed to the path God will lead me on, and I know we will all sing songs of victory at last”, Otuaro stressed.