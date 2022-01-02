.

Says Every Nigerian irrespective religion or ethnicity should love thy neighbor as equal citizens with equal rights, void of envy and hatred

Says death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is a lost to all South Africans both black and White

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has said that if the terrorist must be fought as a common enemy, Nigerians must therefore all resolve to live together in love and unity as equal partners irrespective of religion, tribe and ethnic group.

In his new year message, the Elder statesman stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to nip terrorism in the bud because the death of any Nigerian is a loss to all of us irrespective of the family he comes from.

The Leader of the Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF urged Nigerians to in the spirit of the new year irrespective of religion or ethnicity love thy neighbour as thyself and as equal citizens with equal rights void of envy and hatred.

Clark said, “With joy and love I congratulate you all for being part of the new year 2022. We thank the Almighty God for the survival of our country.

“Every Nigerian irrespective religion or ethnicity should love thy neighbour as thyself and as equal citizens with equal rights void of envy and hatred.

“To do otherwise, the serious state of insecurity encompassing our country will only give us grief, hatred and distrust leading to dissatisfaction, bitterness and threat to the unity of our country.

“We must therefore all resolve to live together in love and unity as equal partners and fight the terrorist as a common enemy because the death of any Nigerian is a loss to all of us irrespective of the family he comes from.”

On the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, Clark said, “The loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa is a loss to all South Africans both black and White “How can I go to Nigeria to preach freedom when there is no freedom in South Africa”That is what he told my brother Amb. B.A Clark when he was Nigeria permanent Rep. in New York in rejected the invitation to lecture in Nigeria during the military regime of Gen Sani Abacha.

“Today Archbishop Desmond Tutu is being given a state funeral in South Africa where freedom now reigns, where the blacks and the whites of South Africa are now equal. This is my humble new year message to you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria