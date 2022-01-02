Bola Tinubu

.As Sanwo-Olu assures to complete massive infrastructural projects in 2022

.Says 4th Mainland Bridge project award at final stage

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and former Governor of Lagos State, and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday, led other personalities to pray for Lagos and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the process for the award of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge construction is at final stage.

Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Sunday, at the 2022 Annual Thanksgiving Service, themed: “Songs of Thanksgiving,” held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. The event was also attended by Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

Every year since 2000, the Lagos State Government has hosted the Special Thanksgiving Service, to appreciate God for His enduring blessings in the just ended year and to seek His face for guidance and protection in the new Year.

Recall that the construction of the bridge is estimated to gulp $2.5 billion after it was reviewed upward from $2.2 billion.

The 4th Mainland Bridge is a proposed 38-kilometer long bridge initiative by the Lagos State Government, connecting Lagos Island by way of Lekki, Langbasa, and Baiyeku towns and across Lagos Lagoon to Itamaga in Ikorodu part. On completion of the project is expected to become the longest bridge in Africa.

The governor said his administration has delivered on his campaign promises in his T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of making Lagos a 21st century economy and smart city in such areas such as transportation, health, education, environment, security, among others.

Speaking on the proposed construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Sanwo-Olu said the contract is at the final stage of completion as all arrangements set for implementation.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “We have so much to be thankful to God for, not least of which is seeing us through the year 2021 and counting us worthy to see another New Year. It is not by our doing but simply by the Grace of God.

“This New Year 2022 is a special year for us as an administration, because it will be the final full year of the four-year mandate you gave us in 2019.

“It will therefore be a Season of Consolidation, a year in which we hope to complete all ongoing projects and significantly advance our journey towards the Greater Lagos of our collective desire.

“By the special Grace of God, the vision of having the largest Rice Mill in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world will become a reality this year.

“Also, this year 2022 will witness a milestone achievement in the rail transportation system in our State, as we expect the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects to commence commercial operations between the last quarter of this year and first quarter of 2023.

“Equally, construction work on the 38km 4th Mainland Bridge — which will be the longest in Africa — and the Opebi-Mende link bridge will commence this year.

“2022 will also witness, by the special Grace of God, the completion of the ongoing reconstruction work on the 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, the 10km Lekki Regional Road, and the section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway that the Lagos State Government is constructing with the permission of the Federal Government.

“These are just a handful of the projects that will be completed or advanced this year. Indeed, 2022 will witness remarkable development on various fronts: Infrastructure, Technology, Health and Education, Security, and many more; all of which will translate to a significant improvement in the quality of life of all Lagosians.

“As we praise the Almighty God from the bottom of our hearts and souls, I pray that in this Year 2022, we will see His increase and multiplication in our lives, we will be partakers of His honour and His glory and we shall not be disdained or diminished, in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Pastor Adeboye, who in his brief sermon urged Nigerians not to despair in view of the present economic challenges, prayed against all forms of disasters, particularly, fire and building collapse in the state in 2022.

He also prayed for peace to reign in Lagos in particular and Nigeria at large.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi expressed delight over the thanksgiving celebration, saying the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had kept faith to mark the event despite the impact of coronavirus pandemic.