Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has urged Akwa Ibom people to remain hopeful and prayed that 2022 shall be a better year for the state and the country in general.

Emmanuel who made the prayer on Saturday, during a New Year worship Service at Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion Diocese of Uyo, expressed the optimism that the state and country would evade the challenges faced in the year 2021.

‘’Today is New Year’s day, I stand here to wish everybody a happy new year, I pray that this year shall be a much better year for us as a country and for us as a state and for you as an individual and your family”, the governor said

The Governor who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel and family, as well as some members of his cabinet, welcomed Akwa Ibom citizens and residents to the New year.

He advised detractors to desist from peddling unverified reports and rumours on social media, and giving the state a bad image, pointing out that what the country went through in 2020 and 2021, calls for appreciation and gratitude to God for blessing the state.

ALSO READ: New Year: Wike schools Buhari on leadership

He explained that in line with the theme of the state in 2022, ‘There Shall be a Performance’, that God would reveal his successor in due time, adding that whoever God reveals as his successor would have the same confirmation without confusion.

He noted, “Our theme as a state is that ‘There Shall Be a Performance’ of what the Lord has told me as a governor, as a leader. And if what God is telling you is different from what He is telling me it means it is not from God, it could be a personal opinion.

“But this year shall be a year of that performance of what God has told me including my successor. So if anybody mentions anything to you know that it is not from God, it can’t be different from who God has told me and shown unto me.

“What is happening in our state, a lot of people may not understand. Jesus Christ said hereinafter you will understand.

“A lot of people may not understand and we can pardon them, because so many people that write and talk on the social media, some of them are never exposed to what is happening around the globe

“So when they see things, instead of giving thanks and all the glory to God, they say things that will not glorify God.”

Emmanuel who thanked the Anglican Communion Church, Uyo Diocese for their fervent prayers for the state, redeemed a pledge of N10 million in support of the building project of the Bishop’s house and also donated a bus for Anglican Communion, Uyo Diocese Choir.

In his homily, the Bishop, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Uyo Diocese, Rev. Prince Antai, enjoined Christian believers to live a life of obedience to God’s word and faith which will bring the will of God to pass.

‘’Faith is the ability to believe God without questioning God. When you obey God you will prosper, through the dark tunnel of obedience, the light shall shine. There is a specific miracle for those who obey God.’’, the Cleric said.

Vanguard News Nigeria