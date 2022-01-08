….As Blue Diamond holds AGM, honours staff

By Cynthia Ahaiwe

Chairman of Blue Diamond Group, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has said that for businesses to survive current economic climate, there must be orderliness and adherence to laws governing them.

He cautioned that the absence of rules in businesses could lead to chaos, especially unproductivity.

In addition, he urged companies to ha

ve a good debt recovery system to avoid having a delinquent debtor list

that will end up as bad debt.

Mbisogu, who is the founder of the group with presence across continents, said this during the group’s Eight Annual General Meeting in Lagos.

At the event , which was attended by directors and top management staff of the Blue Diamond Group, the organization reviewed its 2021 business plan, presented 2022 business plan, elevated and honoured staff who were exceptional last year in their departments, presented its 2022 budget, which had provisions for Corporate Social Responsibility,CSR, business expansion and other areas of operations.

The company’s accountant, Mr. Charles Isika, who made the budget presentation, said the budget incorporated the various targets assigned to all the sections including the revenue expected from the sales of their different products.

Meanwhile, Mr. Obinna Gerald, was elevated to the position of Group IT Manager while Mr. Henry Mbagho was promoted to the post of Operation Manager.

Also, the Punctuality Award went to Ms. Blessing Ekenta.

The company is known for shipping, production of PVC pipes, aluminium roofing sheets, and bullet proof doors among other construction materials.

In a speech titled: Business Process Re-engineering, said businesses shouldn’t be afraid of competition, saying it brings out the best in a brand.

His words: “Why are you in business? Do you have a strong vision, purpose or passion for being in business? This will go a long way to affect how far you go because a lot of people just go into business for many wrong reasons like we have examined previously in this module. It takes a vision to

keep strategizing and moving on; it takes a strong purpose to stay focused and avoid distraction; it takes strong passion

to pay the price and make the sacrifices necessary for business success. If your reason for being in business is not tenable but fickle and flimsy, you will not able be to handle the responsibilities and face the challenges.

Competition

“Competition is good for business but has led to the closure

of many businesses because they have been forced out of the market by competition. Competition brings out the best in you. Competition attracts attention to your industry. Competition should be expected in business. Don’t be afraid of competition. Don’t say the market is too crowded, and don’t take competition for granted, because they can edge you out.

Be creative and innovative to win over competition. You can take over a segment of the market largely ignored by others. You can approach the same market with a different strategy. No matter what, just realize that competition in business is real, and they can make you fail. You cannot succeed in business without spiritual power, so you must be ahead of your competitions by drawing from the Creator’s divine power. Where there is no order, there will be disorder and chaos.

“As a business, there are rules of engagement and laws to abide by. To ignore, disobey or flout those laws will lead to

failure. Statutory obligations like taxes, annual returns etc must be in order so as not to run foul of the law and risk failure

 Moral laws of integrity, equity, justice etc. must be in order, or else you face challenges that will bring you down.

 Spiritual law of sowing and reaping must also be put in order. Staff obligation and obligation to customer must also be in order.

“When you do all of these, you need to do it in an orderly manner, you will be okay, but if not, it can lead to failure.

Experience

“Serving others before stepping out on your own is vital.

Submitting to mentoring in your area of business is vital. Getting training and experience in whatever you want to do

is vital. A lot of people fail in business because they have no

experience of how to do business, or are ignorant of the trade secrets in the business they go into. Every business

has trade secret and industry secrets that are not known to

just anyone, and you don’t discover these secrets as a surface operator.'”

He further said: “To owe money and be unable to pay is trouble.

“To be owed money and be unable to retrieve it is trouble.

“To sell on credit without getting your money back is trouble.

“To buy on credit without being able to pay is trouble.

Some companies are only rich on paper, and when the chips are down, they sink because of the amount of their

funds tied down in bad debt. You must have a good debt recovery system to avoid having a delinquent debtor list

that will end up as bad debt.”

At the event, the company also reiterated its commitment to the delivery of quality products and services to its teeming customers globally.