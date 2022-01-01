Former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and lawyer, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, Saturday said the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government has failed Nigerians.

Unagha in a statement on his expectation in 2022, said: “Absolutely I am not expecting nothing or nothing new from president Buhari in 2022. It will all be story as usual.

“If anything at all, it will be hardship, difficult life style as well as economic and polical hardship. Like as I keep saying, I regretted my support for him. All the promises of our party to Nigeria, none was implimented.

“Just imagine the electoral bill and how they are systematically killing it in disguise. Buhari government can best be describe as as a failed government and it will take APC more energy to convince Nigerians.

“Nigerians should look forward for 2023 to avoid the mistake if the past that is currently hunting us. If APC must retain power at the center, then, we have serious job to engage ourselves. We have failed Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, a human rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Dr Akpor Mudiaga-Odje on his expectation of President Muhammadu Buhari in this year 2022, said: “Our expectations at this moment shall be realistically narrowed down to requisitioning our dear President to now set the political stage up, for his imminent departure.

“In other words, Mr President should sign the Electoral Act that represents the majority wish of Nigerians; electronic transfer of results and direct primaries should be properly handled for us under Section 78 of our Constitution.

“INEC already has the power to determine whether to transmit electronically or not. Mr President should take more proactive and appropriate steps to immediately stem the ugly tide of the recent avalanche of insecurity and banditry in our Nation which is capable of derailing and / or undermining both the preparations for, and conduct of the 2023 general Elections.

“Mr President should for the sake of posterity stabilize the Naira to save it from total economic destruction before 2023 Elections. Whatever Mr President can do to inaugurate the board of the NDDC should be done almost immediately to save the commission from extinction.

“These are the core areas for me given the short time now available for Mr President; seven years now and we are still where we are. What difference can Mr President make of the balance less than 14 months of his tenure? The answer in the words of the legendary Bob Dylan is: “BLOWING* *IN* *THE* *WIND* “

