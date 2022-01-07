File photo of containers-laden trucks on Oshodi-Apapa road.

By Providence Adeyinka

The Congregation of Registered Freight Forwarding Practitioners of Nigeria, CREFFPON has said that the e- truck call up system requires fine tuning less than one year in operation.

They are also calling for reduction in the cost of doing business in the Nigerian ports in 2022.

The group said this in a new year message signed by Comrade Edwin Chukwudire Obi, who said that CREFFPON is poised to mobilize the coming together of industry practitioners to cross fertilize ideas and cluster professional energy to make the industry thrive better in the year 2022.

In a statement, he said, “All we crave for is a sense of determination towards attaining an impactful freight forwarding logistics services in the year 2022.”

He said that the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, commitment at tackling the Apapa traffic via e-truck call up system, though commendable, still requires a fine tuning.

“Most importantly, traffic has been diverted reasonably to the streets of surrounding cities. The NPA should be concerned about its port rating globally, especially in relation to port friendliness, costs and efficiency’’, he added.

He also said that the Blue Economy project should be communicated further to the stakeholders, especially, in the area of research and human capacity development, as enshrined in the AIM-Strategy content development.

The statement also noted “the noticeable delays that trailed the change of guard in the leadership of the Nigeria Shippers Council, NSC. Good enough the new helmsman has recently announced his new agenda of actions for the industry.

‘‘The CREFFPON wish to state clearly that, the essence of an economic regulator in the industry is gradually losing steam, and we hope that the new agenda will revamp the industry by instituting an industry pricing system that promotes competiveness and meets the international best practices.

“The Shipping Companies, Terminal Operators, Customs and others are all declaring excess revenue cum profits, amidst low cargo throughputs. While congratulating them, it equally speaks volumes that something is wrong somewhere in their mode of operations.

“The new services in the industry, the barges operations – while commending them for the interventionist services undertaken to remedy the port congestion, again we have to caution on the need for a streamlined tariff system and efficiency concerns.’’

On the Governing Council election of the Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, he stated: ‘‘The CREFFPON is of the view that, in the year 2022, the ministry will take a firm stand aimed to conclude the electioneering process. The freight forwarders cannot continually afford to stay divided by mere trivial issues. Time to think more of our profession other than our individual interests is now.’’

He also said, “The Haulage sector of the freight forwarding profession requires an intervention. The present trucking system needs better reorganization, and the CREFFPON shall be at the forefront to drive this objective in the year. The importance of a transport logistics services can not be overstated, as it touches the lives of Nigerians significantly.

“Above all, the cost of doing business in the Nigeria ports is still very expensive and does not add up towards a healthy economy. Today, ports within the region have positioned themselves to transhipment hub and ready for prompt participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area regime. Already, reports of the diversion of the Nigerian bound imports to Lome, Cotonu, Cameroun, Ghana, etc. Their recent cargo throughputs increases are a confirmation to this development.’’