PHOTO CREDIT: UNICEF

By Chris Onuoha

Women empowerment, be it in the rural or urban area, cannot be brushed aside by either government or private entities.

It is not out of place to say women have not got a fair deal in life, going by the socio-political precedence set by a patriarchal society. However, that is not to say that the gender in focus has been extremely marginalised. The question remains: How much of such effort could be measured in parity?

With this background, women have strived to break the glass ceiling, while some corporate organisations have stepped up efforts to scale up executive positions for women, but rural women, entrepreneurs and small scale industry groups need more push to augment gender balancing that will create progressive societies in the millennium sustainable development drive.

Nestlé; a global food and beverage producing brand has initiated many community better-life projects to empower both the rural and urban women. In one of its core values, the company is committed to enhancing gender balance in the workplace and empowering women across their entire value chain.

“We serve the whole of society and do it better when our organisation reflects its diversity, and that means actively empowering women. We put more women into top positions in our workplace to economically empower those along our supply chain and by doing so, helping more women to join a global wave of change.”

Nestle Nigeria PLC in mid-year, 2021 kicked off a project to empower rural women in Nigeria to scale up their retail businesses tagged: Women Empowerment Programme. The project which is scaled in phases saw about 50 women selected within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for an initial implementation take-off.

This initiative is carried through training, mentorship and grants in the form of the company products. Nestlé’s expectation in this is that the business owners would leverage the improvement to better their standards of living including food, shelter and the education of their children.

Mr. Khaled Ramadan, Nestle Nigeria’s Commercial Manager stated at the launch that the company will provide three times the monthly turnover of each of the 50 selected female retailers in the form of Nestle products. The training which will be handled by a training partner for a period of time, will help them to strengthen their businesses.

According to him, the project in subsequent phases, will extend to other parts of the country. “We are confident that the support will improve their standards of living by increasing their sales outputs,” remarked Ramadan.

The second phase of the project done in November, 2021, was taken to the South-West of Nigeria. 50 women drawn from Ekiti and Osun states benefited from the project which took place at Oshogbo in Osun State. More of these, according to the company, are in the pipeline until Nestlé’s target of empowering over 300 women in Nigeria is achieved.

Similar empowerment projects for women are also being carried out in Nestlé’s Central and West African Region, CWAR factories with focus on rural farmers in the region to enhance the agric value chain of the company. Women in Cote D’Ivoire and Ghana are engaged in the cocoa, Nescafe and diary plans as a key remedial action for tackling child labour, and generating income to help their families.

In the Central and West African Region, Nestle has stepped up efforts to bring the gender balance acceleration plan to life through its multi-pronged initiatives such as training to raise awareness of gender biases, career development and mentoring programmes for women.

Several female executives, such as Bunmi Etty-Mfon, Total Performance Management Manager, Nestle Nigeria; Rahamatou Palm, Category Manager, Nescafe Business in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Togo and Benin; Ibukun Ipinmoye, Factory Manager of Flowergate Factory in Nigeria; Julia Atta, Production Manager for Milks in Nestle Ghana among others, are results of Nestlé’s repositioning strategy to raise the gender barrier in women empowerment at top level.

This all stems from Nestlé’s Global CEO, Mark Schneider’s announcement about the company’s acceleration plan to make gender balance a priority. “Increasing the number of women in the workplace and boosting gender balance is helping to drive innovation,” he stated.

“Our gender acceleration plan that launched in 2019 aims to increase the proportions of women in our top 200 senior executive positions to 30% by 2022. We have strengthened several of our policies and associated training programmes to create a truly inclusive workspace.

This also includes our best practice, Parental Leave Policy highlighted on International Parents Day in July 2021 that will encourage all employees to an extra six weeks leave during childbirth. This policy applies to all primary caregivers of a newborn including male employees, based on the ILO Maternity Protection Convention.

“We aim to have it active in 2022 among other trainings to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace,” the company stated.

Meanwhile, driven by the company’s purpose to enhance quality of life and healthier future, its 2030 ambitions align with those of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and support for the Every Woman Every Child movement by promoting healthy family life through campaigns for World Breastfeeding Week. To also ensure women and children get sustained benefits from nutrition, Nestle has fortified its products like ‘Maggi condiments and noodles, cereals and children’s milk.

On a global scale, Nestle is rapidly expanding the training of women to be door-to-door distributors and entrepreneurs. According to the company’s website report, 6,000 have been trained in Brazil to expand to 10,000 in 2011. The company supports over 250 programmes in countries around the world aimed at empowering women to gain economic independence.