As the world crossed over into the year 2022, the Member Federal House of Representatives, representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has promised to give more robust and quality representation as well attract what’s due to Warri federal constituency to it.

Ereyitomi gave the assurance in his year 2022 new year message to Warri federal constituency Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Warri as part of activities to kick start the year, Chief Ereyitomi reiterated his determination to continue delivering dividend of democracy to the three Warri LGAs for the betterment of the federal constituency.

While acknowledging the support of the people of the federal constituency, Hon. Ereyitomi assures of actualization of bills presented in their various stages into becoming law and assented to by Mr. President, he noted that more Bills, motions to give Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs improve development and upliftment will be adequately sponsored and moved at the Green Chamber.

The lawmaker posited that he has put the policy in place to look into the needs of the people and has collated the data, adding that as a grassroots politician he’s with the people and shall pursue vigorously their needs and challenges as usual sustaining it going forward in 2022.

According to him in two years he has sponsored Bills for Establishment of Federal Fisheries Research Institute, Establishment of Federal College of Nursing & Midwifery, enrollment of Over 200 Warri federal constituency students in the National Examination Council, NECO, enrollment of over 200 students for JAMB across Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs irrespective of tribe, religion, and background.

He added that he attracted empowerment grant to over 130 women under the Poverty Alleviation Scheme whereby both women from the three Warri LGAs benefitted, sponsored two days ICT free google training organized in Warri, numerous youths under the federal constituency benefitted, distributed 47

tricycles are otherwise known as Keke, 6 big boats with 40 HP

Yamaha engines, 13 small boats with 15 HP Yamaha engines,

fishing nets and 20 sewing machines were given to beneficiaries as part of the zonal intervention project.

Others include commissioning of 10 gigantic water projects spread across the 3 Warri LGAS, supply of medical equipment worth millions of naira to Warri Health centre, last December 2021 some select-Warri Federal Constituents were trained on Hair Barbing, Tailoring and Hair Dressing after the training all beneficiaries were empowered with different working tools and starter packs worth millions of naira among other projects and positive impact programs attracted to the federal constituency.

“You gave me mandate to represent you in 2019 that I’m utilizing in making sure I give you the best sure possibilities from the National Assembly, please extend and continue that support in 2022 so that you get more for I’m ready for us to always continue in the mandate and our harmonious political family relationship and friendship, welcome to 2022” Ereyitomi stressed.