By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State Government said it is spending N31.9 billion on education, representing 30 per cent of the 2022 budget.

Similarly, the sum of N2.23bn is to be spent for the electrification of rural communities across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state

The State Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Planning, Daniel Agyeno, who disclosed this Friday in Lafia at the 2022 budget breakdown explained that education is the topmost priority of the state government which was why it allocated 31.9billion per cent of its 2022 budget in compliance with UNESCO’s recommendation.

While stating that the budget was made up of N71.770 billion recurrent expenditure, and N39. 079 billion capital expenditure, the commissioner noted that the administration of Governor Sule has adhered to international based practice in preparing the 2022 budget.

The Commissioner said the government is committed towards ensuring accountability, transparency and prudence in public management.

Agyeno said the budget was expected to be funded from statutory revenue allocation of N34 billion, value added tax of N10 billion, exchange gain of N1.93 billion.

Others are; internally generated revenue of N26. 8 billion, aid and grants of N17. 21 billion and loan among others.

The Commissioner listed some of the projects to be carryout to includes; completion of bus terminal in Karu for N1.40 billion, purchase of tractors N200 million, construction of water supply schemes N637 million, construction of modern markets N800 million.

Others are; construction of Gwanje truck park N181 million, dualization of Shendam-Akurba road N1 billion among others.

He, therefore, assured the people of the state of the government determination to complete all ongoing projects including Lafia Airport, and ongoing Urban and rural roads.

It would be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Sule had on December 29 signed N119 billion 2022 budget into law.

Vanguard News Nigeria