By Victoria Ojeme– Abuja

Ministry Of Industry, Trade and Investment has proposed to spend the sum of N20,661,115 on the upgrade of physical fitness centre for staff at the headquarters in 2022 budget.

The Ministry has also proposed to spend the sum of N41,620,000236 to monitor crude oil & gas at various (29) export terminal to ensure quality exported conforms with approval (export permit) and the generation of metrology data new.

While the item has as its code, “ERGP30139800”, another item with code number “ERGP30140042” will see the ministry expending N40 on “development of policy framework towards implementation of msme interventions in the six (6) geopolitical zones.”

While “welfare packages” would gulp N72, 766, 985, plant / generator fuel cost amounts N 42,687,178.

The ministry will also expend about N350, 000, 000 payments of outstanding liabilities on implemented projects.

The ministry will, however, expend N70, 000,000 on supporting the development small businesses in pharmaceutical and medical equipments sec tor.

The item coded “ERGP30159198”, the ministery plans to expend N87, 605, 711 on purchase of 4X4 hilux vehicle .

On its part, the ministry proposes N50,000,000 on the “enforcement / implementation of 40% local content compliance in all states / zonal offices under the ministry” in the 2022 budget.

It will spend over N60 million on strategic empowerment of msme in the production of sanitizers and covid 19 preventive gears.

The Ministry will however expend another N80 million on “standadization of the procesess for recycling of petrochemical products (olefins products, aromatic compound products and synthesis gas products),plastic waste and used lubricant oil It will spend over N1.320 million on refreshment and meals and N4,120 million on fuel plants.”

President MuhammaduBuhari had recently signed into law the 2022 budget totalling N17 trillion.