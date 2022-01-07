

#1.52billion on Security Operations

#60.9million on rehabilitation of National War Museum, Umuahia

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Ministry of Defence is to spend the sum of #1.52billion on security operations for Parastatal under it, #4.21billion for capital expenditure and #71million for welfare packages of staff in the year 2022.

Also, the sum of #1.50billion has been earmarked for repairs and rehabilitation of dilapidated houses and infrastructure in military barracks being directly supervised by the Ministry of Defence.

These are some of the breakdowns of the ministry’s budget in the federal government budget signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 1st 2022.

According to the breakdown, rehabilitation of military barracks in the North East of the country will gulp the sum of #200million, rehabilitation of military barracks in the North West of the country will gulp #194million and rehabilitation of military barracks in the North Central zone will gulp #200million.

In the South-East zone, rehabilitation of military barracks will also gulp #200million, in the South-South, rehabilitation of military barracks will gulp #200million and in the North West, rehabilitation of barracks will gulp #200million

All the repairs and rehabilitation works across all the zones are currently ongoing.

Furthermore, the ministry is to rehabilitate the National War Museum located at Unuahia, Abia state which has served as a reference of study to participants of various military training institutions and even foreign military visitors on exchange programmes, with the sum of #60,927million.

The ministry is to construct a zonal education quality assurance complex in Ibadan at a cost of #35million while 2 units of Corporal and Below quarters at Ada Barracks, 93 battalion, Takum, Taraba which is ongoing, is earmarked the sum of #150million (150,247,903)

The sum of #60million is earmarked for the construction of simulator building at Nigerian Navy Engineering College, Sapele, Delta State which is ongoing; the sum of #15million is earmarked for assessment of Nigerian Army APCs, operational equipment & facilities in all NA formations

The sum of #250.7million is earmarked (250,785,000) for the provision of MOMAS electricity meters to military formations while the sum of #25million is earmarked Geographic Information System for military landed properties nationwide

Other constructions and infrastructural provisions made in the budget for the ministry include the construction/provision of Electricity facilities at a cost of #250,785million, construction and provision of hospitals and Health Centres at a cost of #122,494million and construction and provision of Sporting facilities at a cost of #200,251million.

The sum of #201.033million is earmarked for construction and provision of Defence Equipment while the sum of #290.080million will be expended on payments of Compensation claims from across the country.

The sum of #1.87billion will be expended on social contributions for the year; the sum of #626.214million will be expended on the National Health Insurance Scheme while contributory pension, as well as employer’s contribution, will gulp the sum of #1.252billion.

Overall, the sum of over #15billion (15,481,114,471) is earmarked as total expenditure for personnel, with over #2billion (2,076,409,848). Recurrent expenditure will gulp over #17billion (17,557,524,319) for year 2022 while the amount allocated for capital expenditure is #4,214billion (4,215,364,389).

For payment of allowances to military personnel, the sum of #2billion (2,956,814,754) is allocated, regular and non regular allowances are to gulp #1. 078billion (1,078,169,796) with non-regular getting #647million (647,016,325) and regular getting #431million (431,153,471).

The sum of #2.076billion (2,076,409,848) is earmarked for other recurrent and overhead costs for the ministry with #59million (59,338,000) earmarked for travels, #27million earmarked for training and #32million earmarked for local travels and transport.

The sum of #47million (47,932,456) is allocated for general utilities, #35million (35,286,172) for electricity charges, #7.9million (7,902,140) for water rates, and #4.7million for sewage charges

For general materials and supplies, the sum of #91.3 million (91,375,716) is allocated, Office Stationeries/computer consumables gets #30million (30,136,136), Magazines and Periodicals get #11million (11,569,948), printing of non security documents get #18million (18,186,496), printing of security documents get #10million (10,886,888), while Drugs and Medical Supplies get #20million (20,596,248).

For general maintenance services, the sum of #36million (36,740,992) was earmarked and these include #6million for motor vehicle and transport equipment, #4.5million for office furniture, #4.1million office building/residential quarters, $5.7million for office/IT equipment and #12million (12,816,004) for maintenance of plants/generators. Other maintenance services are to gulp #3million

In the area of training, the sum of #62million (62,427,209) is earmarked for the ministry for 2022 with local training to gulp #62million (62,427,209), other services #1.5billion (1,552,972,160), cleaning and fumigation services #32million (32,972,160) and legal services (consulting and professional #8million (8,179,836)

For Fueling and Lubricants, the sum of #52million (52,957,340) is allocated with motor vehicle fuel cost getting #10million, (10,633,908), other transport equipment fuel cost getting #4million (4,967,380), Plant and Generator fuel cost getting #37million (37,356,052)

General Financial charges are to gulp the sum of #2million, miscellaneous, #162million (162,486,139), refreshment/meals #13million (13,436,544), publicity and advertisements #3million (3,347,484), while postages and courier services is earmarked the sum of #2million (2,983,216).

