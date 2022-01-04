Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Ministry of Interior has proposed to spend the sum of N60 million on the construction of a gym centre with recreational facilities in the 2022 budget.

While the item has as its code, “ERGP29174737”, another item with code number “ERGP9174798” will see the ministry expending N90 million on the development of a Security and Operational 5-year Strategic Plan.

While “other maintenance services ” would gulp N420, 950, 885, Motor Fuel Cost will take N587, 197, 500. The ministry will also expend about N134,971, 440 on fuel plants and generators.

On its part, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is to also spend over N209.5 million on uniforms and other clothing in the 2022 budget.

It will spend over N76.5 million on the supply of foodstuffs and catering materials.

The Service will however expend another N10.7 million on “Refreshments and Meals” while its security charges will gulp N71.65million.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently signed into law the 2022 budget totalling N17 trillion.

He had however queried the National Assembly for inserting 6,576 new projects worth about N37 billion into the budget.

Vanguard News Nigeria