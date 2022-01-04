

….Earmarks N600m for consultancy, valuation services for 3050MW Mambilla project

The Federal Government has allocated a total sum of N43, 065,750,000, for a new multilateral/bilateral project-tied loans-Zungeru hydroelectric power project in Niger State.

The allocation for the new hydropower project was contained in the 2022 appropriation signed into law by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, a fortnight ago.

The ongoing consultancy services for the 700MW Zungeru hydropower project, survey and land demarcation also got N900,000,000.

In the budget, a total sum of N250, 000,000 was allocated for consultancy services (wayleave consultant) for enumeration and valuation of communities and persons to be affected by the 3050MW Mambilla hydropower project, which is ongoing.

The Advisory/Consultancy Services For Manbilla Electric Hydropower Project (MHEPP) also got N150,000,000, while the consultancy services for land surveyors of the area affected by the 3050MW Mambilla hydroelectric power project ongoing got N50,000,000

Also, N200, 000,000 was allocated Advisory/Consultancy and backstopping for the Mambilla Electric Power Project.

The Kashimbilla transmission (evacuation of 40MW to be generated from Kashimbilla hydropower station Tsehe To Atogbenda K/Ala LGA, Benue State was allocated N200,000,000 for the fiscal year.

Other projects include the construction of a 70MW Hydropower plant in the Sardauna Local Government Area in Taraba State and 70KM 132KV double circuit evacuation facilities to the national grid. Which N152,473,853 was allocated for?

Construction of dedicated 300KM 33KV line from Ughelli Transmission Substation to Federal University Of Petroleum Resources Effuru Delta State including installation of 6 NOS 500KVA transformer N200,000,000.

The construction and installation of 2X7.5MVA 33/11 KV injection substation at Fubre including 11KV line effurun, which got N200, 000,000

Construction of 33KV distribution line in Zumo, Mayinmi and 3NOS 500KVA/ 33KV/ 0.400KV Jimeta distribution transformers in Yola South LGA, Adamawa State, N100, 000,000

Ongoing construction and installation of 3NOS 500KVA transformers substation in Egbado North Imeko Afon, Ogun State, got N30,000,000

Completion of abandoned 300KVA 33/0.415KV transformer substation at Chigba town and 33/0.415KV transformers at Ahobeeikyogen in Kwande LGA, Benue state

Construction of 8KM line and upgrading of 2.5MVA TO 7.5MVA Substation including the construction of 5KM 11KV line and supply and installation of 13 NOS 500KVA transformer in Ile-Oluji, Bamikemo, Odigbo town, Ajue town, Showboy town and Ugbonla in Ile Oluji, Odigbo and Ilaje Local Government Areas. Ondo State with an N100,000,000 budget.

Construction of 22KM 33KV line from Iyalmo to Agenebode and upgrading of 1X7.5MVA TO 2X7.5MVA injection substation at Agnebode, supply and installation of 3NOS 500KVA transformers. Edo State N100,000,000

Construction of 2X15MVA injection substation at Siluko in Benin City Edo State including installation of 5NOS 500KVA transformers, N115,000,000

The sum of N370,000,000 earmarked for counterpart funding of transmission lines and substations projects under Donor Agencies (WORLD BANK, AFDB, AFD, JICA AND ISDB).

Others include completion of critical solar power assets protection and surveillance systems project N500,000,000

Provision of basic amenities for project-affected communities at 38 Resettlement Sites (schools, solar bole holes, laterite roads and health care centres), survey and land demarcation ongoing with a budget of N1,000,000,000.

