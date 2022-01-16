By Ogalah Ibrahim

As part of activities to mark the 2022 Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, Military health workers in Katsina State-provided health services to at least 120 patients at the Katsina Peoples Square Centre.

The military medical personnel embarked on the exercise immediately after the laying of wreaths in honour of the falling heroes who died in action was performed by the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari among others.

Beneficiaries of the extended social corporate responsibilities by the military health workers received treatment on ailments bordering on the cold syndrome, malaria, high blood pressure, eye problems among other complaints.

Among the beneficiaries are members of the Nigeria legion as well as citizens residing within the military formation in the state.

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari delivering his speech after the wreath-laying ceremony, on behalf of his administration and people in the state “expressed profound appreciation to members of the Nigeria Army deployed to the state for their untiring sacrifice towards securing lives and properties of the citizens in the state.”

While praying for the soul of those who paid the ultimate prize to rest in peace, Masari noted that “the relative peace experienced now in the State is largely attributed to their sacrifice, dedication, professional competence, and discipline of our brothers and sisters serving in the military and other sister security agencies.”

According to the Katsina Governor, the relationship between the military and the host community (Katsina) has remained cordial, urging them to maintain the laudable standard.

He further assured the military of the state government ever readiness at “supporting the military and other security agencies in the state in ensuring that Katsina regain its rightful place in the committee of states as a peaceful, accommodating and progressive State in the federation.”