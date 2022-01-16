Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was at the Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, on Saturday, to pray and honour the fallen heroes in commemoration of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD).

Gov. Ugwuanyi who on arrival at the venue of the annual event, observed and inspected the Parade mounted by the Military, laid the Remembrance Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and released the pigeons symbolizing peace, after Christian and Islamic prayers were offered for the repose of the fallen heroes’ souls and the wellbeing of their families.

The governor thereafter identified with wives of the fallen heroes present at the event and announced donation of gift items to them in commemoration of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Wreaths were also laid by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General T. A. Lagbaja, represented by the Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. C.A. Ataki; the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Ground Training Command, Nigerian Air Force, Enugu, AVM Ibikunle Daramola; the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi; the Acting Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Raymond Ozoemena; the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abukakar Lawal; the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Asst. Cmdt. General Emeka Norman Igwesi; the Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, and representative of wives of fallen heroes.

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; members of the state parliament; members of the State Executive Council and other top government functionaries; Judges of the State Judiciary; other Heads of Security Agencies in the state; Senior Military Officers; and members of the Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, attended the colourful event.