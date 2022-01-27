By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has requested all candidates who successfully completed their online recruitment registration in the ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise into the NPF (Police Constables), to apoear for physical and credential screening.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relation’s Officer said, “The screening exercise which is being conducted by the Force in conjunction with the Police Service Commission (PSC), is scheduled to hold at designated venues in States across the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from Tuesday, February 1, 2022 through to Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 0800hrs daily.

“Consequently, all applicants to proceed to their respective State of Origin and appear at the various screening centres in their clean white T-shirts and shorts with the following mandatory basic screening requirements, neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached:

“National Identity Number (NIN); Original and duplicate copies of credentials – O’ Level Result(s), Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age; Printout of application submission confirmation/profile page; Duly completed Guarantor’s form”.

The Police said, “Any candidate who fails to present (i –iv) above, will not be considered for screening.

“Applicants are equally advised to pay attention to detailed and specific guidelines on the screening exercise for each State, particularly, the location of screening and dates of screening per LGA, which will be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has assured that the Statutory Entry Requirements into the Force as clearly stated in the Police Act and Regulations, would be followed to the letter.

“He noted that officials deployed for the exercise have been directed to ensure that all applicants shortlisted are allowed to participate and to recommend their suitability or otherwise in the spirit of transparency, accountability and fair hearing using the already established benchmarks as contained in the Act.

“The IGP further noted that a total of 135,027 valid applications were received in the online registration exercise.

“He commended the satisfactory increase in the number and geographic spread of the applications, particularly in the South-East and South-South region of the country following the extension of the registration exercise.

“The IGP, while reiterating that the exercise is absolute free of charge, advised applicants to be wary of criminal elements who may want to take undue advantage of the exercise to perpetrate recruitment related scams.

“He however warned that anyone found wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law.”