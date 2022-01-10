

**Training Exercise Commences January 10, 2022

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has advised candidates who participated in the medical screening exercise in the 2020 recruitment exercise of 10,000 Police Constables into the service of the Force to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

A statement signed by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said, “Successful candidates, thereafter, are advised to print out their Invitation Slip and proceed to the Police Training College/School indicated against their names.

“The training exercise for successful candidates commences Monday, January 10, 2021.

“The Force, while congratulating successful candidates, encourages them to check the recruitment portal for further information and directives that would aid their preparations in reporting for training.

“They are equally enjoined to note that the documentation of new recruits in the Training Colleges/Schools opens Monday, January 10, 2022, and closes Sunday, January 16, 2022.

“Any candidate who fails to report within the specified period would be considered to have declined the offer.”

Vanguard News Nigeria