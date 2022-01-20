By Gabriel Olawale

The family of late hospitality icon, Chief Sunday A. Abere JP, left smiles on the faces of 20 widows in Okrika community, Rivers State, in commemoration of the one year memorial and thanksgiving service.

The Abere family were led by Mr Bapakaye Sunday Abere, the first son of Chief Sunday Abere, to the first year anniversary, which was held at the St. Peters Cathedral, Okrika on Sunday January 9, 2022.

Dignitaries and distinguished guests that attended the one year memorial service were treated to sumptuous meals, choice drinks in a reception that held at Late Chief Sunday Abere’s war canoe House Compound, Abam Road, Okrika, Rivers State.

The 20 widows, Mr Bapakaye Abere noted, were empowered in furtherance with the late Chief Sunday Abere’s beliefs and philanthropic achievements.

Speaking on his late father, on behalf of the entire family, Mr Bapakaye Abere said, “With fond memories and a heart filled with gratitude to God, we celebrate the one year memorial / Thanksgiving service of our patriarch, loving husband, caring father, grandfather great grand father and Icon, late Chief Sunday A. Abere, JP (September 25th, 1938 – January 5th, 2021).

“You are our hero and your indelible footprints in the sand of time will always remain evergreen as a business mogul and great leader of your time.”

Other children of the late business mogul include Mrs Comfort Koko, Mrs Lucy Alatoru, Miebaka Sunday Abere, Abiye Sunday Abere, Soseiprialaa Abere, Tonye Abere, Derefaka Abere, Junior Abere, Mrs Asitonka, Mrs Peace Tammy Awonengiye, Ereime Abere, Dipreye Abere, and Boma Abere.

Amb S.M.K Taribo-Amgbara, one of the close allies of the late Chief Sunday Abere, had described his passing away as an agonising loss.

In the words of Amb Taribo-Amagbara, the late Chief Abere had his hands in many sector of the economy where thrived and laid worthy examples and model for youths to emulate and follow.

“Chief Abere was synonymous with the hospitality industry. “MASS CENTRAL HOTEL”, the brand name of his vast hotel chain, dots every nook and corner of metropolitan Port Harcourt, and was about sprouting up in Abuja before his dad demise.

“He was likewise involved in banking and oil services! Indeed, the fame of Chief Aberrations as a successful and prosperous entrepreneur was the result of industry, vision and thrift, the last virtue being his most popularly acclaimed characteristic.

“He did not attain affluence as a parvenu: he was the very embodiment of resourcefulness, hardworking, focus and diligence. Above all, his persona typified civility, humility and friendliness in a way that belied dignified self-effacement in contrast to the pomposity and haughtiness of many a contemporary nouveau riche by dint of bureaucratic and political shenanigans.”