By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI-ABOUT two persons have been reportedly burnt to death and over 30 houses and properties worth millions of naira destroyed by fire explosion at Ohoro community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The incident, according to dependable sources, occured in the early hours of today.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources said the fire broke out after a heavy duty vehicle truck conveying granite rammed into a tanker ladened with petrol.

Details coming soon: