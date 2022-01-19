By Bashir Bello – Kano

Not fewer than nineteen persons on Thursday lost their lives in an auto-crash in Bagauda, near Nigeria Law School campus along Kano – Zaria highway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when two commercial buses – Toyota Hiace – with registration numbers KBT 152 XA and NSR 275 ZX collided.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC Sector Commander in Kano State, Zubairu Mato who confirmed the incident said the accident which involved forty-five passengers led to the death of nineteen persons while other twenty-six sustained various degrees of injuries.

Mato said that the injured persons were evacuated to Kura General Hospital for medical attention while the corpses of the deceased were handed over to their relatives at the Bebeji Police Division.

According to him, “We received a distress call at about 7:30 a.m. On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.

“A total of 45 passengers conveying in the two buses were involved in the accident. Nineteen died (14 adult males, four adult females and one male child lost their lives) while 26 others sustained serious injuries.

“The accident occurred as a result of over speeding, reckless driving and loss of control, which led to a head-on collision and the two vehicles bursting into fire immediately.

“We advise motorists to avoid speeding, overtaking and reckless driving,” the sector Commander, Mato however stated.

