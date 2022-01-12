By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Twelve people were on Tuesday injured in an auto accident that occurred along Ondo/Ife road where a commercial bus and a truck collided.

The incident occurred at Egbejoda Area, as the truck carrying many logs of wood had hit the bus.

The truck had damaged the bus and left 12 of its passengers injured.

The spokesperson, Osun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Agnes Ogungbemi, in a statement, had blamed the accident on overloading and dangerous driving.

Ogungbemi also said the injured passengers were taken to a private hospital for treatment.

“Our Ifetedo outpost attended to the emergency. The accident occurred along Ondo/Ife at Egbejoda Area. 12 people, 10 males, 2 females were injured. Two vehicles were involved and the probable cause is dangerous driving and overloading,” the statement reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria