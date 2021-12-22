Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga who is the world’s first professor of digital economy and founder of Samzuga Business Empire Ltd is elated to have achieved a tremendous breakthrough with Zugacoin.

The Cleric also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall created Zugacoin on December 1, 2020 with the aim of providing ways to help every willing, average Nigerian to have financial liberation and earn a better living.

So far, Zugacoin has grown to become the most successful cryptocurrency in Africa and currently the most valuable coin in the history of cryptocurrencies.

Giving heads up, Sam Zuga affirmed that in many ways the foundation of ZUGACOIN has also been laid to correct the things that were giving concern in Cryptocurrency as follows;

‘Cryptocurrency has been:

ANONYMOUS – you don’t know anyone to talk to when you lose money.

VOLATILE – so many uncertainties. Once transaction is made you can’t retrieve or reverse it, whether correct or incorrect. There was nothing like refund when you lose money and many others.

All these mentioned above and many others has been corrected in ZUGACOIN ERC20 in Samzuga wallet.

I am appealing to everyone to be listening to me only, you are listening to too many voices. I am the only one who started this project and know where it is going. I spent the whole of my fortune on this project. But you choose not to believe in me. You rather decided to mount a search light on me and the people who sacrificed their time and energy to support me in this journey. You hate people who say good things about this project.

I want to reemphasize here that, THERE IS NO LOST OF MONEY IN ZUGACOIN. STOP COMPARING ZUGACOIN WITH OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES.”

Sam Zuga further urged Nigerians and Africans at large to take this project “As your own child and treat it as such. If you see your child sick, do you go on social media to insult the child? We were not here when we started, but we are here now, that means we will reach where you are expecting as well.

If you can use the strength you used to advertise a little thing you call a mistake in your own eyes and advertise the great achievements we have recorded so far, we couldn’t have been here by now.

I want to remind you that, I am just an individual like you who you want to kill me for trying to help. I am not voted into any government office, I am only using my sweat to cook sweet for the people I don’t even know. The technical team you are castigating, the same young men of their age are terrorizing Nigeria in different umbrellas like bandits, kidnappers etc. Can’t you appreciate these ones that choose to add value?

When I posted an information that will help you to understand the project, I will beg you to share but you will not share. When someone who posted an accusation using their ignorance, you spread it like wildfire.

I want to assure you that ZUGACOIN is the best thing that ever happened to Africa. Embrace it as your new born baby, care for it, appreciate it, pet it, love it, show kindness to it, throw a party for it, announce it and you will be surprise how it will grow up to build a house for you, buy a car for you and take care of all your financial needs for you and your future generations.”

Continuing, the philanthropic Bishop extended his appreciation to all his team members for sticking with him through thick and thin.

He said, “I want appreciate the head of ZUGACOIN Technical Team and the entire Technical Crew for their relentless efforts to bring ZUGACOIN to where it is today. I made bold to tell the whole world that, the only place you can get FAITHFUL, HONEST, COMMITTED & DEDICATED young Nigerians is where Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga is. I am proud of all my staff both in free medical treatment and all other sectors of my assignment on earth. May God bless them.

I am also appreciating the people who believe in me beginning from Adamawa State till now and those who joined on the way and refused to backslide, you are my strength and encouragement on this service to ungrateful and unappreciative people.”