.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of February National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a group under the aegis of the Coalition of Northcentral APC Forum has called on the leaders, Stakeholders and members of the party especially from the North Central geopolitical region of the country to zone the position of the National Chairman of the party to Niger State.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Coordinator, James Pwajok, the group said that it was making the case that the Chairmanship slot should be accorded the three states of Niger, Kogi, and Kwara states.

The Coordinator noted that for equity, justice and fairness, it has become very imperative for the North Central geo-political zone of the country to push the position to Niger State as the only State that has not produced a National Chairman since the coming on board of Democracy in the two major political parties of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Coalition while buttressing its argument, observed that the chairmen of Political Parties produced were mostly from Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa axis, thereby leaving other parts of North Central alone, adding that these other parts of the zone, especially Niger State deserved to be considered this time.

Pwajok said, “Of the three states of Niger, Kogi and Kwara only Niger state has not produced any party Chairman for once.”

Against this backdrop, the Coalition has narrowed the position to Niger state as the most appropriate and fair state to produce the next Chairman of the APC for equity and justice.

He said, “In North Central, Chairmanship Position can only be distributed equitably if any of the states of Kwara, Niger, Kogi and FCT has it this time around, but it is also further fair if Niger state produces the next Chairman of APC if the Northcentral zone must produce the next Chairman of APC”

“The other side of the region which are Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States had it thrice already with Solomon Lar, Barnabas Gemade and Audu Ogbe. Kogi and Kwara had once each, that is Ahmadu Ali and Kawu Baraje respectively notwithstanding they were Chairmen under PDP.

“It will only be fair Niger state is considered this time for fairness, equity and justice.”

“As a Coalition, with people of optimism, we express confidence that APC, a party known for fairness, equity and Justice will do the needful to allow Niger state specifically produce the next Chairman of APC.”