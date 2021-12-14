…Donates 5 new Hilux Vehicles to Niger Rep for border patrol

...Nigerien President pledges support to fight banditry, others

By Ibrahim Hassan

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has visited the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum as part of efforts to end all forms of banditry in the two countries.

A statement from Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji, the Press Secretary to the Governor of Zamfara State, stated that the two leaders met at the Presidential Palace in Niamey, the Republic of Niger.

The meeting was meant to discuss issues of insecurity especially in North West Nigeria and Niger Republic and explore more areas of support and cooperation between Niger Republic and Zamfara State in particular.

Governor Matawalle, who expressed delight to the President of Niger Republic Mohamed Bazoum for the opportunity given to him and Zamfara State Government to discuss issues of security, especially kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry in Maradi Region and parts of Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States, briefed President Mohamed Bazoum on the measures taken by his administration to end all forms of criminal activities in the region.

The governor said: “Apart from peace initiatives and reconciliation process he initiated, his administration has provided intelligence to security agents on how best to trace informants who provide information to the armed bandits and their collaborators.

“My administration has placed CCTV cameras that will monitor all the activities and movements of people in the state capital, aimed at tracking and tracing criminal hideout and their nefarious activities.”

According to the governor, his Administration would donate five brand new Hilux Vehicles to the Government of Niger Republic to provide special border patrol at Maradi and other parts of Niger Republic which shares border with Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states.

The governor said the Brand New Hilux Vehicles would be handed over to the governor of Maradi Region in a ceremony to hold later with the approval of the President Mohamed Bazoum.

He requested for a regular meeting on security with the Nigerien Minister of Defence, the governor of Maradi and governor of Zamfara State as well as those of Katsina and Sokoto states to end to the lingering security challenges facing the two countries.

READ ALSO: Gov Matawalle seeks ties with Niger Republic to end banditry in Zamfara

Responding, President Bazoum thanked Governor Matawalle for the visit and all efforts he has taken to end the problems of insecurity affecting the two countries, especially with the border of Maradi and North Western Nigeria.

President Bazoum urged Governor Matawalle to continue with the efforts taken to address insecurity in Zamfara by providing new methods to achieve the sustenance of peace already enjoyed in the region, pointing out that, the Government of Niger Republic was ever ready to support the Government of Zamfara State in the fight against insecurity.

President Mohamed Bazoum also requested governors of Nigeria to implement total ban on importation of motorcycles into Nigeria.

The president noted that the problem of Armed banditry across Niger Republic is coming from Madawa and Bayan Dutsi and escalated to Nigeria through The Region of Maradi, but hoped that with the meeting and support provided to the Nigerien Government by Governor Bello Matawalle, the issue will be a thing of the past.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Defence and Internal Affairs of Niger Republic, the Chief of Staff to President Mohamed Bazoum, and all the Service Chiefs of the Republic of Niger and the country’s Inspector General of Police.

Governor Matawalle was accompanied by Senator Sahabi Yau Kaura, representing Zamfara North Senatorial District, Hon member Representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Engineer Suleiman Abubakar Mahmoud Gummi, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Lawal Umar Maradun and some principal officers to the Governor.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA