Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to Governor Bello Matawalle in Abuja over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hajiya Ahmed died on Thursday during a brief illness.

A statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Yusuf on Sunday in Gusau, said that the condolence visit to the governor in Abuja was led by the party Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani.

Yusuf quoted the chairman as extending the heartfelt condolences of the entire APC family in the state to the governor, praying Allah to reward the departed with Jannatul Firdaus and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Danfulani described late deceased as a disciplinarian who spent her life in the worship of Allah and training of her children, while she lived a life worthy of emulation through patience, tolerance and honesty.

While describing her death as painful and a great loss, he said that the manner in which she died was a sign of good exit, stressing that God had answered her good deeds.

NAN reports that the late Ahmed, mother of the governor’s wife, Hajiya Aisha Bello-Matawalle, died at the age of 50 and is survived by five children.

Responding, Matawalle thanked the party leadership for the love and concern shown to him and his family during the trying time.

He said that the visit, which he described as a show of genuine love and care for the sake of Allah, would go a long way in improving brotherliness between him and the party.

Matawalle also expressed appreciation to the people of the state for standing by him since the news of the death broke and prayed Almighty Allah to reward everyone abundantly.

