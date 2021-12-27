…as GburusCare Initiative extends healthcare services to Hausa community in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Muslim community in Enugu state has described Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a detribalised Nigerian.

They further lauded him for accommodating all residents of the state irrespective of their religion and tribe.

This was made known when the foremost mobile healthcare program, ‘GburusCare Initiative’ extended it’s free healthcare services which was governors initiative to Hausa community in Enugu.

The healthcare initiative which has toured so many communities at the grassroots in the state, offering free medical services to elderly, visited the Hausa community at their mosque, Owerri road, Enugu, in the spirit of yuletide.

During the medical outreach, the medical team comprising of Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Medical lab Scientists, Nurses, Dentists, etc, gave them free medical consultation, physiotherapy session, PSA, Urinalysis, hepatitis B test, Diabetes Test, BP tests, deworming of the children and dental services.

After the test, free treatment and medicines were given out to the beneficiaries. Over 400 persons benefited from the outreach.

The leader of Northern Community, Enugu State and National Vice Chairman, Inter-tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria, ITTLAN, Sarkin Abubakar expressing joy commended gov Ugwuanyi’s style of leadership of accommodating and loving all and sundry irrespective of religious and tribal leanings.

“We thank Governor Ugwuanyi for his continued magnanimity towards the Muslim Community in Enugu State and prayed Allah uses such magnanimous gestures to pave way for his higher political endeavours,” Abubakar said.