By Gabriel Olawale

President of Rochas Foundation Inc, Former Governor of Imo State and current Senator Representing Imo West at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha has announced free fuel to commercial transport operators in Imo state in celebration of the Yuletide season.

Speaking on the rationale, Okorocha described Christmas as a period where there is the need to offer one another a helping hand and also the imperatives of enhanced vehicular activities in Imo state for the celebrations.

The Former Governor explained that such gesture would ease transportation challenges during the Yuletide period.

He stated that the free fuel would be available for all buseImo, taxiImo, Imokeke, and Okada operators in the state.

“Christmas is a season to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is a period where there are a lot of transportation and vehicular activities in the state of Imo”.

“This is just a little support to ease transportation challenges during the Yuletide period.

“Rochas Foundation has launched a free fuel for all bus/ imotaxis, imokeke, and Okada operators in the state”

The Senator, therefore, urged all interested persons to visit the Rochas Foundation Headquarters for more details.

Okorocha also appealed to them to conduct themselves peacefully as the gesture would get to everyone even as he wished them merry Christmas and happy new year in advance.

“We want all interested persons to go to Rochas Foundation Headquarters, Okigwe road, Owerri”

“We appeal that this exercise be done peacefully as everyone would get the fuel.

“With this, I want to wish you all a happy Christmas! ” Okorocha stated